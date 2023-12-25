Two men were detained for trying to smuggle cartridges into Pulkovo airport

In Pulkovo, two men were detained for trying to smuggle cartridges into the airfield. About this on Monday, December 25, in his Telegram channel reports edition 78.

According to the publication, one of them is a 19-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan. The security service found ammunition on him when the young man walked through the metal detector. During interrogation, he explained that he kept the cartridges as a souvenir. That same night, another 29-year-old man was detained as he tried to enter the airport with ammunition.