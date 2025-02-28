02/27/2025



5.29 hours in the morning. HFP Decide to press the sending button and with it the chaos is unleashed. An email has kept the educational community of the Valencian region of the Hoya de Buñol-Chiva on a suspense, in which the terrifying plan to massive attempt against all possible schools was advanced. Any idea of ​​a 24 -year -old, in psychiatric treatment, declared a follower of the pedophile terrorist group called 764.

In the threatening letter, I made clear what their intentions were: «Today I planned to go to all schools and are listed in this email and kill as many people as possible. I have already placed things in all the schools included ». In total, the email has received 27 educational centers from six municipalities (Turís, Yátova, Chiva, Cheste, Buñol and Seven Waters), with more than 11,300 students who have had to be evicted and notified so that they did not go to class.

The suspect has been arrested within a few hours near his home located in the town of Paterna, where he goes to a day center to receive Psychological care. The arrest has been carried out because in the email he pointed out certain correct personal data -erroneous other -, which also coincided with a person with police records for previous altercations.

“I will be armed with several firearms and kill as many people as possible,” he said while apologizing to his parents. Now, the investigations carried out by the Civil Guard, after inspecting the dependencies of all the threatened institutes, passes through make up if the link with the terrorist group 764 is REAl, being able to be a member of groups linked to the criminal network in instant messaging apps. The criminal organization operates, according to US media, as an alleged international network of sexual predators in the ‘Web’ Dark ‘that make up alleged youth criminals obsessed with the suffering of minors for fun.









Figures 764 refer to the postal code of the creator of the Network, resident of the state of Texas (USA), sentenced to 80 years in jail for possession of child pornography. His followers, among other things, publish videos of minors forced to self -harm, mutilate or hit animals. On the young man arrested in Valencia, a possible connection is investigated but one of the main hypotheses indicates that it responds only to a psychiatric problem.

The Minister of Education, José Antonio Rovira, has recognized that “the morning has been chaos” because when someone, “that”It seems that it does not have its appropriate mental faculties“, Sends an email identifying” a slightly panic situation. ” He also stressed that the security forces and bodies had inspect the centers and “nowhere had observed absolutely nothing.” “I think that this incident can already say that the story has passed and hopefully there are not the typical replicas,” he said, while he has considered that “the less we talk about that, the better” to avoid possible imitators.

Panic between parents and students

Multiple schools in the Valencian municipalities of Chiva, Yátova, Seven Aguas and Buñol have been forced to suspend classes after receiving bomb threats through emails, which has caused the psychosis of students and teachers, as well as parents when taking and picking their children.

«I have seen a secretariat email when I was working that said that by order of the mayor and the forces of the State, classes and I, in my ignorance, were canceled, in my ignorance, I thought it was because they gave rains», Licks Carles, who has had to pick up his daughter from school. “We didn’t believe it, it’s crazy,” he says.

A Chiva professor tells how when she has arrived at the Center for Childhood Education where she works she could no longer enter because the Civil Guard was inspection of the patio and the surroundings with canine units in search of possible explosive artifacts. «We believe it is a bulrebut so many things happen that you can no longer trust anything, ”commented a mother who has collected her children in Turís.