Silvana Orsini, Federico Negri’s mother, launches an appeal to Di Maio: “He is a boy like many others who loves to travel, he made a mistake but the cell is an injustice”

“I appeal to Minister Di Maio: my son is a boy like many others who loves to travel. He made the mistake of not paying the visa, he made a mistake, but it seems to me a great injustice to send him to jail for what he did. The minister help us get him out early, perhaps by paying a penaltybut it is absurd to have him stay in prison. “Silvana Orsini, the mother of Federico Negrithe 28-year-old detained by the Indian border authorities accused of having illegally entered Indian territory from Nepal for having crossed a bridge without paying the due tax.

“We try to help my son in every way. The consul of New Delhi – the woman reports – told us that he will go to see Federico immediately. We hope to be able to talk to each other on the phone. Something is moving”. Even her sister Ilaria says she is “confident. We hope this story will be resolved as soon as possible. The consul told us that she will put us in touch with him”.

According to reports from the Farnesina, the young man is currently in pre-trial detention in view of the definition of the judicial procedure against him. The Embassy in New Delhi is in constant contact with the local authorities and continues to provide assistance to the compatriot and his family.