Beniamino Zuncheddu and that triple murder. For the PC, an innocent man has been in prison for 32 years

The case of Beniamino Zuncheddu it is emblematic for making people understand the problems of justice in Italy. A shepherd from the Cagliari area is accused of triple murder, was probably framed by the false testimony of a witness and after 32 years it was discovered that perhaps he was innocent. The PC, following further investigations, decides to reopen the case and orders the process reviewbut – we read in Il Messaggero – the Court of Appeal of Romein charge of the case, three years after the order, it has still not expressed its opinion. Despite the request coming from the Capital’s Attorney General Francesco Piantoni himself. Yesterday yet another postponement arrived: the Court decided to hear the key witness of the affair and his wife, daughter of one of the victims. But also the policeman who conducted the investigations.

We’ll talk about it again on October 13th, when – continues Il Messaggero – a decision will be made on the possible suspension of the sentence. The man, now 59 years old, he protests his innocence in vain and despairs, but he is not believed. The defense’s hypothesis is that the key witness was influenced by the policeman who received the indication from a confidant. Yesterday one took place in front of Piazzale Clodio demonstration organized by the Radical party. Present were Irene Testa, guarantor of prisoners in Sardinia, the lawyer Mauro Trogu, the mayor of Burcei, Simone Monni, and Gaia TortoraEnzo’s daughter, symbol of the victims of wrong justice.

Read also: Reports not received and missing reasons: traffic fines cancelled

Read also: He stabs his wife and throws himself from the fourth floor: drama in the Varese area

“We are confident – commented Irene Testa – the next hearing will be crucial and we are sure that everything will take place quickly.” “We have been waiting for four years for the Court to rule on the release of a person, Beniamino, who has been in prison for over 30 years. Everyone in Burcei is convinced of his innocence. We are waiting for Italian justice to also recognize this” commented Monni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

