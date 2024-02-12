Ombudsman Romanova: schoolchildren who beat up a SVO participant in Ussuriysk are registered

The Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Primorsky Territory, Olga Romanova, spoke about schoolchildren suspected of beating a participant in a special military operation in Ussuriysk. Her words lead RIA News.

“The schoolchildren who beat up the SVO participant in Ussuriysk are on preventive registration, but apart from the police, no thorough preventive work was really carried out with them. There are questions for the school, since this is the task of the educational institution too,” the ombudsman clarified.

She added that an investigation is being carried out and a criminal case has been opened regarding negligence on the part of the prevention system authorities.

According to Romanova, almost all the defendants are brought up in families where there are conflict situations, only mothers are involved in upbringing, such teenagers needed to be given more attention even before the incident.

On February 11, it became known that in Ussuriysk the police detained teenagers who were extorting money from a SVO participant. It was noted that teenagers aged 15-16 years old came to the apartment of a 32-year-old man, and a conflict arose between them due to non-repayment of the debt.

The Investigative Committee clarified that the incident occurred at the end of January. The teenagers, under the pretext of an imaginary debt, entered the victim’s apartment, beat him and stole property worth a total of seven thousand rubles. The attackers were detained, their actions were classified under Article 161 (“Robbery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to initiate a criminal case and petition for the arrest of the defendants.