Commissar of Partizansk Roman Malyk dies in Primorsky Krai, version of suicide is being considered

In the Primorsky Territory, the military commissar of the Partizansky and Lazovsky regions, Roman Malyk, was found dead. About his death informs administration of Partizansk.

It notes that the military commissar tragically passed away on the evening of October 14. “The heart of a strong and courageous man who went through hot spots, but did not break under the weight of harsh military events and heavy losses, stopped,” the administration added, expressing condolences to his family and friends.

Amur Mash Telegram channel declaredthat the police are considering versions of the murder and suicide of Malyk, and his body was found near the fence of the house on Seledtsova Street in Partizansk. At the same time, it is noted that his relatives do not believe in the possibility of suicide, saying that the military commissar was balanced and self-confident.

On September 26, in the Irkutsk region, a man fired at a military enlistment office in the city of Ust-Ilimsk and wounded the military commissar.