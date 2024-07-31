In Primorye, police stopped a car with a teenage driver and opened fire

In Primorsky Krai, police stopped a Toyota Camry driven by a 17-year-old teenager with gunfire. This was reported by Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The incident occurred at night in Dalnegorsk. The traffic police officers noticed a swerving car, after which they signaled the driver to stop, to which he did not respond.

“Since the reckless driver created emergency situations with his actions and did not respond to demands to stop, the traffic police officers, after firing a warning shot into the air from their service weapons, opened fire on the wheels of his car,” the department said in a statement. It was later revealed that the minor was driving the car at the request of the car’s owner. The teenager’s mother, her partner, who was the owner of the car and was intoxicated, their friend, and her six-year-old daughter were also in the car.

