One person died and one disappeared as a result of the floating crane being thrown ashore during a hurricane in the Primorsky Territory, reports TASS…

A source in the emergency services of the region told the agency’s correspondents.

According to the interlocutor, the incident took place in the Shkotovsky district. The floating crane “Chernomorets-34” was thrown ashore during the typhoon “Maysak”. The engine room of the vessel is flooded, the entire floating crane is de-energized.

It is known that there are seven out of nine crew members on board. The body of one of the missing rescuers found in the area of ​​an abandoned pier in the Telyakovsky Bay.

Another person is listed as missing. According to preliminary data, it may be located in other rooms of the floating crane.

Earlier it was reported that due to typhoon “Maysak” in the Primorsky Territory 79.5 thousand residents were left without power supply.