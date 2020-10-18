In Primorye, a plague of fish occurred in the Artemovka River. As reported RIA News, an administrative investigation has been launched into the incident.

Messages about the mass death of fish in the Artemovka River appeared on social networks on Saturday.

Representatives of the department of environmental protection and nature management of the administration of the Artyomovsk urban district arrived at the scene. They confirmed the fact of the plague, as a suspicious foam was found near the river bank. Experts have collected several specimens of the dead fish to be sent for examination to Rosprirodnadzor.

Earlier in Kamchatka, a massive death of marine life was recorded on two more sections of the coast. On October 12, marine animals died in the Vilyuchinskaya Bay area, eyewitnesses from the coast of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk reported the same phenomenon.

Recall that in early October, on the Kamchatka beach Khalaktyrsky and two adjacent to it, a massive release of sea animals was recorded. In addition, dozens of surfers have turned to medical facilities with eye burns received while sailing in Avacha Bay.