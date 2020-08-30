In Primorye, downpours flooded roads and disrupted communication with some settlements of the region, reports TASSreferring to the government of the region.

They said that restoration work is currently being carried out in the Chuguevsky district. It is clarified that a bridge collapsed on the Chuguevka – Pshenitsyno road, as a result, communication with the village of Pshenitsyno was disrupted. Road workers are expected to reinforce the collapsed structure shortly in order to resume traffic in one lane for cars and vans. Communication with the village of Dukhovskoye in the Pogranichny District was also disrupted, however, according to the authorities, it is possible to drive there by an alternative road through the village of Zharikovo.

It is also impossible to get to the villages of Rubinovka and Komissarovka. On the bridge on the Mikhailovka – Turiy Rog road, a fence wall collapsed, as a result, only one side of the road can be traveled, the authorities of motorists warn. There is no passage on the section of the Sibirtsevo – Zharikovo – Komissarovo road.

On August 28-29, forecasters announced a storm warning in the northern, central and eastern regions of Primorye due to Typhoon Bavi. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on Saturday the tropical storm ceased to exist, but the weather in the region is still influenced by the atmospheric front, which came from the territory of the Khabarovsk Territory.