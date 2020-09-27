In the Anuchinsky district of Primorsky Krai, a Nissan Dualis car collided with a GAZ-66 truck, the driver of the car died on the spot, reports press service regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The accident occurred in the area of ​​the Khorol – Rettikhovka – Arseniev highway. According to the ministry, a 28-year-old man who was driving a Nissan lost control and crashed into a truck at the side of the road.

It is noted that the Nissan driver died from his injuries even before the ambulance arrived. At the time of the accident, there were two underage passengers in the vehicle, the doctors hospitalized a seven-year-old boy with a closed abdominal trauma and a two-year-old girl with abrasions on her face.

Currently, law enforcement agencies are checking, the causes of the incident are being investigated.

Earlier it was reported that 13 people became victims of a major road accident in Pakistan, five more were injured.