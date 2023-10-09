In the village of Trudovoy, Primorsky Territory, a man shot a yard dog, after which he dragged the animal’s corpse into the bushes. This became known on Monday, October 9.

“It all happened at 5:15. The man arrived in a car, shot the dog and, waiting for it to die, dragged it into the bushes,” eyewitnesses of the incident are quoted as saying on the PrimaMedia Telegram channel.

According to local residents, the dog was sterilized and “loved by everyone.”

Earlier, on October 3, an inspection was organized in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug after a video appeared on the Internet in which a pack of dogs attacked a resident of Nizhnevartovsk.

Izvestia obtained footage of what happened. The recording shows a man driving straight towards the dogs, who surrounded the woman already lying on the ground. The animals continued to attack until an approaching car scared them away.