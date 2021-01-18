The police detained a resident of Primorsky, who stole a cage with parrots and money from a pet store, reports Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the region.

The man, threatening with a knife, stole 700 rubles and a cage with budgies. It has been established that a 28-year-old local resident has already been prosecuted for robbery. According to the man, he was going to buy alcohol and food with the stolen money, and he wanted to give parrots to his girlfriend.

The man is in custody. A criminal case was initiated against him under Part 2 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”.

The bird cage was found in the intruder’s apartment.

Earlier it was reported that two valuable parrots were stolen from the Rostov zoo. Unknown persons entered the ornithology department, where they abducted two macaw parrots.