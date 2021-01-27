Meteorologists have spread a storm warning because of the impending snow cyclone in Primorye, which can bring up to a month and a half of precipitation. On Wednesday, January 27, the website reported. Primhydromet…

It is noted that in the evening on January 28, at night and in the afternoon on January 29, heavy snowfalls are expected in most of the region.

The wind on the coast will increase to 25-30 m / s, in Vladivostok and on the capes – in gusts up to 35-38 m / s. Ice and snow on the roads of the region.

The head of the Primhydromet Boris Kubay, quoted by the press service of the institution, recommended that the residents of the region stay at home on Thursday and Friday and not use personal transport.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that a gradual decrease in temperature from January 28, a strong drop in atmospheric pressure by the weekend and the absence of sunny days are expected in the center of European Russia.