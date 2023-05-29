A man stabbed a shop assistant in the Chuguevsky district of Primorye. The purpose of the suspect was a robbery, according to the regional investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia on Monday, May 28.

The tragedy happened yesterday. The body of a 60-year-old woman with stab wounds was found in a shop on Komarova Street in the village of Chuguevka. She died on the spot, writes Vostokmedia.

During the investigation, it was possible to establish the identity of the perpetrator, notes IA PrimaMedia. It turned out to be a 27-year-old local resident. The man admitted that he killed the saleswoman for the money from the cash register.

Now the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention in relation to the attacker is being decided. All the circumstances of the incident are being clarified, witnesses are being interviewed, forensic examinations have been appointed.

In the near future, he will be charged under two articles: paragraph “z” part 2 of Art. 2 tbsp. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder committed for mercenary motives), paragraph “a” part 4 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (robbery).

Earlier in May, it was reported that in the Leningrad region, a man killed his father and grandfather because of 1.2 million rubles. After the crime, the 59-year-old criminal buried the bodies of his father and grandfather on the border of the Leningrad and Pskov regions.