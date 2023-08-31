In Primorye, the flood cut off more than 40 villages and destroyed roads in several areas

In Primorsky Krai, due to heavy rains since the beginning of August, a devastating flood occurred in a number of areas. As of August 31, more than 40 villages were cut off by water, their residents are being evacuated, including by the forces of the Pacific Fleet. More than six thousand people have been evacuated, there are injured and missing.

Emergency mode introduced in more than 15 municipalities of Primorye

August 15 in Primorsky Krai was introduced a regional emergency regime – since the beginning of the month, typhoon Hanun raged there, which left the region only on August 13.

At the moment, the emergency mode is in effect on the territory of the Ussuriysk, Lesozavodsky urban districts, the urban district of Spassk-Dalny, Anuchinsky, Krasnoarmeysky, Oktyabrsky, Pogranichny, Khorolsky, Chernigov, Chuguevsky, Yakovlevsky municipal districts, Dalnerechensky, Mikhailovsky, Nadezhdinsky, Spassky municipal districts.

On August 31, it was introduced in six more municipalities – it spread to Artyom, Vladivostok, Olginsky, Lazovsky, Shkotovsky, Partizansky municipal districts. In the near future, this list will be supplemented by the Khasan district, clarified in the regional government.

Dozens of villages were cut off due to flooding, water floods roads and destroys bridges

According to the Ministry of Transport of the Primorsky Territory, as of August 31, 42 villages turned out to be cut off flood. Traffic was blocked on a number of roads.

The regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a difficult situation is observed in Khasansky, Dalnerechensky municipalities and Ussuriysk. 1673 adjacent territories were flooded, 34 settlements were cut off in the Ussuriysk, Krasnoarmeisky, Lazovsky, Olginsky, Pogranichny, Partizansky and Khasansky municipalities.

516 houses flooded in Primorye

eyewitnesses upload footage from flooded sections of roads on which cars and minibuses cannot pass.

The flow of water destroys not only roads – on August 30, a bridge collapsed near the village of Khasanovka in the Ryazan region.

flood also affected checkpoint “Kraskino – Hunchun”, groups of tourists were redirected to leave for China through the “Pogranichny”.

Far Eastern reserves suffered

destruction registered in the National Park “Land of the Leopard” and the reserve “Kedrovaya Pad”. The eco-trail “Kravtsovskie waterfalls” received the greatest damage, where the landscape and mudflows occurred due to flooding. The passage to the eco-trail turned out to be partially blocked, the streams of water and mud demolished the entrance gates and fences, destroyed one of the buildings, which was washed away directly onto the neighboring building.

Wild animals living in the national park and reserve had to leave dangerous areas of river valleys and lowlands and climb steep hillsides. The nests of some birds and reptiles, as well as the nests of small predators, were damaged.

Almost a hundred people were injured, two children were sucked into the pipe by the stream

By data Ministry of Health, as of August 30, 96 people applied for medical help. Of these, six people were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity, at the moment they have been discharged, the rest received outpatient care.

According to the prosecutor’s office of Primorsky Krai, in the village of Dalzavodskoye, Khorolsky municipal district, on August 11, two children aged 10 and 12 years old dragged on a stream of water into the pipe – first one boy got there, the second tried to pull him out, but he was also carried away. They were unable to help.

At least three more cases are known when local residents could not escape the flood. One of them was riding an electric scooter from the village of Voskresensk to the town of Spassk-Dalny along a country road and disappeared.

Residents and tourists are evacuated with the involvement of the fleet

The forces of the Pacific Fleet were sent to evacuate the port of Zarubino from Vladivostok – the landing ship “Nikolai Vilkov” was the first to arrive there, on board of which Maybe fit about 700 people and 40 vehicles. Also evacuation ongoing using ferries.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, since the beginning of the deterioration of the situation, more than six thousand people have been evacuated, including 982 children. There are 183 people in temporary accommodation centers. Rescuers transport people in boats.

6800 Human evacuated and transported from flooded households

Governor Oleg Kozhemyako toldthat local residents help rescuers – for example, one of them took out several people on his loader, and after the equipment drowned, he continued to help on a personal boat.

Temporary accommodation centers have been set up for evacuated residents, where they are given food kits, drinking water and sleeping accessories. Kozhemyako assuredthat all victims will receive compensation.

Water will continue to rise, Primorye is waiting for a new typhoon

At Primhydromet predict rise in the water level of rain floods in most of the rivers of Primorsky Krai, which will lead to continued flooding of adjacent territories.

In the next two days, due to the runoff of slope and channel runoff, the rise of rain flood water will continue in the middle and lower reaches of most of the region's rivers. The expected rise in the water level will be another 0.2-1 meter

At the moment, the water content of the rivers exceeds the norm by 3.0-4.4 times, in the southern and western regions – up to 8 times. The situation is considered dangerous on the Razdolnaya River and its tributaries, the Ilistaya, Malinovka and Bolshaya Ussurka rivers in their lower reaches, as well as on the Ussuri River in separate sections in the middle reaches.

Weather improvement expected in the first weekend of September – it is expected that the air temperature will become higher, and the precipitation will end.

However, a new typhoon is expected in early September, due to which Governor Kozhemyako allowed postponement of the start of the school year.

Head of Primhydromet Boris Kubay informedthat four typhoons are formed near Primorye at once, which can also affect the weather in the region.

Kubai also declaredthat August 2023 will go down in the history of the region as the most outstanding month in terms of rainfall. According to him, the total amount of precipitation for the month was 14,591 millimeters, which is 5,030 millimeters higher than the historical maximum since 1936, observed in 2019, when 9,561 millimeters of precipitation fell.