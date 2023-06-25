A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the disappearance of three children on the Arsenievka River in the Primorsky Territory, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Yakovlevsky District organized an investigation.

On June 25, the Telegram channel of the Regional Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation specified that the case had been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing death by negligence”). The course and results of the investigation are under the control of the district prosecutor’s office.

Employees of the investigative department found that one of the children began to drown and call for help from friends, the latter tried to save the boy, but they were carried away by the current. Clinging to a snag, the child climbed ashore, called his mother and told about what had happened, after which the connection with the children was cut off.

Their location is currently unknown.

Now, at the place where the children bathed, investigators are conducting an inspection. Search activities are ongoing, the Ministry of Emergency Situations is working on the spot. All the circumstances of the incident are established.

On the evening of June 24, three children – two boys aged 8 and 9, and a 12-year-old girl – went missing on the Arsenyevka River. Law enforcement agencies called on anyone who has information about the whereabouts of children to contact any department of internal affairs.