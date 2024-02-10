After more than 20 people with symptoms of poisoning went to the hospital in the Primorsky Territory, the regional prosecutor's office began conducting an investigation. A possible cause of poisoning could be consumption of food in one of the local cafes, the department announced on its Telegram channel on Sunday, February 11.

“Based on the results of supervisory support for the observance of citizens’ rights in the field of healthcare, it was established that in the period from February 5 to 10, 2024, 22 local residents with signs of acute poisoning applied to the Dalnerechensk Central City Hospital,” the statement said.

As the press service said, the prosecutor's office conducted a preliminary survey to find out the possible cause of the problem. According to preliminary data, the poisoning could have been caused by poor-quality food in one of the catering establishments.

Materials with the results of a prosecutor's audit may lead to the initiation of a case on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (provision of services that do not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers).

“The necessary information was sent for decision-making to the territorial division of the Rospotrebnadzor Office for the Primorsky Territory,” the department reported.

Earlier, on February 6, after a mass poisoning at the Chemal Lagoon sports and tourism complex in the Altai Republic, a criminal case was opened under an article on violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which through negligence resulted in a mass illness of people.