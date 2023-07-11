The Spanish right leads the polls to win the elections on July 23, brought forward by the socialist president Pedro Sánchez after the poor results obtained by his party in the municipal and regional elections last May. It remains to be seen now what impact the regional pacts of the right of the Popular Party with Vox will have in the face of some generals in which basically two coalitions face each other.

Two unannounced coalitions but that everyone takes for granted in Spain given the impossibility of anyone being able to govern alone.

On the one hand, the progressive wing led by the president of the Spanish Government himself, Pedro Sánchez, together with the new left of his Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz. On the other hand, the conservative wing led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which would very likely mean the entry of the extreme right into some ministries with a Vox party that poses a threat to the social rights acquired by Spaniards, both from the LGTBIQ+ collective and from the movement. feminist.

