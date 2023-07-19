Europe is back in Latin America. This was made known by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to Lula da Silva during her visit to Brazil last June. It was the first trip of the head of the Community Executive to the South American giant in a decade. The goal is to recover lost ground in an essential region. Lost above all to China, which has become the second largest trading partner in Latin America.

Today we focus on the offensive of the European Union (EU) in Latin America, a region where other actors such as Russia or China compete for influence.

Has the EU’s diplomatic offensive to regain lost ground, mainly to China, awakened?

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, has promised to invest 10,000 million euros in the region, in addition to signing agreements on the supply of strategic materials such as lithium. However, some countries like Brazil and Argentina have misgivings in their approach to the old continent in the midst of the Mercosur thawing.

With us in the studio:

– Gaspard Estrada, Executive Director of SciencePO’s Political Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean.

-Guillaume Asskari, Independent journalist specialized in Latin America.

-David Gamboa, political consultant at the OECD and member of the SciencePo research school.