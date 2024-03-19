Of the eighteen students in her class, thirteen should receive adjusted school advice, says Patricia Kroon, teacher in group eight at Roman Catholic primary school De Bosbouwers in Hoofddorp. She concluded this from the results of the advancement test she received last week. “Children to whom I had given a single piece of advice, for example MAVO, now ended up with MAVO-HAVO. Or they went from MAVO-HAVO to HAVO-VWO. That means you have to talk to parents.”

The progression test, which all primary school students took in February, should help schools determine the right level for secondary school. But at De Bosbouwers and also at other primary schools, the results mainly caused confusion. The results of the test appear to deviate more than in other years from the provisional school advice given by the schools. And it also seems to matter which test a school asks the students to take, because there were six tests from which they could choose.

Eva Naaijkens, director of the Alan Turing School in Amsterdam, sparked a discussion about this on the social media platform LinkedIn. The primary education council, which represents the interests of primary education, has also received signals that the test results deviate noticeably often this year.

The final test that students in group 8 previously took in April has been replaced for the first time this year by the progression test in February. The testing time has been brought forward, among other things, to ensure that students receive their final advice before they apply to a secondary school. Previously, it sometimes happened that students received revised advice in May, but there was no longer a place available at the school of their choice.

Schools must adjust the provisional advice they gave earlier this school year if a student scores higher on the test. Only if schools are truly convinced that different advice is not in the best interests of the child, they may stick with the old advice. They must justify this in writing.

Patricia Kroon: “Sometimes you are sure that it has to be MAVO. This can cause you to have a difficult conversation with parents. I am not so afraid of that myself, because I know that the parents we have at school want the best for their child. But there may also be parents who say: I now want HAVO advice.” ”

Primary schools could choose from six different tests. At De Bosbouwers the students took the Cito, Leerling In Beeld (LIB) test. Another popular test is the IEP. This was made at the Alan Turing School in Amsterdam, where Eva Naaijkens is director. She reported on LinkedIn on Monday that the results at her school were disappointing. “In recent years we have developed an approach that helps us to determine good school advice. It always was spot on. On occasion, advice had to be adjusted upwards. This year, however, things turned out differently: for 10 (out of 26!) students, the IEP progression test indicated that we had given too high a recommendation.”

This is painful and frustrating for students who scored lower, Naaijkens says by telephone, even if their school advice is not adjusted, because that only happens if the test score is higher. “We have a number of children who are certainly pre-university students, but who have now obtained a HAVO/VWO score. That is not consistent with what they can do.” She also works at a school in Amsterdam Noord, where the LIB test was used. The score there was actually higher: forty students should receive adjusted advice. “That could be their own merit, or the efforts of the teachers,” says Naaijkens, “but we cannot say that with certainty.”

Her post on LinkedIn sparked a stream of responses from teachers, school leaders and school boards who, like her, were concerned about the deviating test results. She also received anonymous messages from schools that were ashamed of their disappointing results. “For example, I received a message from someone who wrote me that in one class 22 students received a lower recommendation than the school had recommended.”

Naaijkens thinks that something went wrong with the standardization of the tests. “The picture simply does not match other years. So-called anchor questions have been included in all six tests to enable comparison. But I have the impression that that didn't work. Just have everyone take the same test. We don't have six different final exams, do we?”

The PO council agrees with her. “We hear more about what Naaijkens outlines. We are concerned about that. Your advice cannot depend on where the test was taken,” says a spokesperson.

The Ministry of Education said in a response that it was not surprised by deviating results from the advancement test. “As expected and previously explained to schools, the results on the progression test this year may differ from previous years.” According to the ministry, this is because “the system has been adjusted to make the various final tests even more comparable.” The ministry does not believe that any mistakes were made. “Adjusting the standards is a careful and detailed process, which means that the advancement tests will also provide reliable results this year.”