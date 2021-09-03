Octavio Barragan

Lion / 02.09.2021 19:44:39

The return to face-to-face classes has not occurred for all children in the city of León, since in primary school “Filomeno Mata ”located in the Loma Dorada neighborhood, it has not been possible to carry out the necessary works to start the classes in person, for now they take them virtually.

From armchairs to spotlights and cables, these are some of the damages that the Filomeno Mata school presents, which hoped to be able to welcome its students on August 30 in the return to classes in person, but notor they were counting on that the school would be harmed by the delinquency that there is in the polygon of the Jewels.

Mothers of families indicated that their children are not taking the classes in person, since the school is not in optimal conditions and they have not been told how much the enrollment of their children will cost.

“More aside, look, if they charge us for the guide at 350 pesos and the registration, they still don’t tell us, that is, we don’t even know what’s up, the school isn’t there, it lacks power, as they will deliver it on Monday, but we don’t know what Monday, ”said a mother of a family.

Among the materials that they are asking the students of this school to return to classes at the end of September, they are the mandatory use of face masks, as well as carrying one in the spare backpack, toilet paper, antibacterial gel and wipes, apart from the supplies and everything that a return to school implies.

“They ask for two face masks, one on and one in the backpack, plus soap apart, plus supplies, paper, chlorine and apart they always ask for money that goes to the garbage, I have two children here and if it makes me tedious to pay the happy school guide, plus everything that a return to school implies, “added a mother.

Parents hope that the return to school will be as quick as possible, since the children are anxious to be able to step back into a classroom, as well as the speedy recovery of everything they looted from the school.