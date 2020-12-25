In the Irkutsk region, police opened a criminal case against a 25-year-old woman who was collecting money for the funeral of her allegedly deceased son. About this on Friday, December 25, reported press service of the regional GU MIA of Russia.

A resident of Angarsk contacted the law enforcement agencies and said that on the page of her friend on social networks she saw an announcement about the collection of material assistance for organizing the funeral of her son. The woman transferred the money, but later learned that the seven-year-old was actually alive.

A criminal case was initiated under the article on fraud. A woman suspected of fraud was detained. It was found that she is on the preventive record in the department for juvenile affairs in connection with the improper performance of the duties of raising and maintaining her son, the website writes. kp.ru… It is noted that a few months ago the child was removed from the family and placed in a social institution, writes REGNUM… The woman was released on recognizance not to leave and proper behavior. All the circumstances of the incident and the identity of all possible victims of the illegal actions of the figurant are being established.

In addition, the OPDN employees intend to apply to the court with a petition to restrict this woman in parental rights.

On December 24, it was reported that analysts called the amount earned by telephone scammers for the year. So, in 2020, telephone and online scammers will earn about 150 billion rubles on Russians, of which 66 billion rubles will come from the income of pseudo-bank employees.