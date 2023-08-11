An Ecuadorian judge ordered this Thursday the entry into ppreventive detention of the six Colombians who had been detained by the Police on suspicion of being the material authors of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencioshot at the exit of a rally on Wednesday in Quito.

The magistrate opted for the imprisonment of the six men based on the elements presented by the Prosecutor’s Office during the arraignment hearingas detailed by the Public Ministry itself through its official channels.

The prosecution investigation period set by the judge will be thirty days from this stage of the criminal proceedings against Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez, all they are Colombian nationals, as revealed by the National Police.

The six men were arrested by the Police a few hours after the incident occurred. attack against Villavicencioin a series of raids carried out in homes in two neighborhoods of the Ecuadorian capital, where they also found various firearms, including a rifle, a submachine gun, four pistols and three grenades.

According to the Ecuadorian authorities, A seventh man who died after being wounded was also Colombian. during the exchange of shots between the attackers and the security personnel who were protecting Villavicencio.

The investigation into the assassination of the presidential candidate will have the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, through a delegation that will travel to Ecuador at the request of the president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso, after the US government offered him “urgent investigative assistance”.

Villavicencio’s crime has plunged Ecuador in deep consternation as it occurred just eleven days after the extraordinary general elections were held, where the journalist and former assemblyman was one of the eight registered to succeed Lasso in the presidential seat.

In addition to Villavicencio, the environmentalist Yaku Pérez, the former Correísta legislator Luisa González, the security expert Jan Topic, the former vice president Otto Sonnenholzner, the politician Xavier Hervas, the businessman Daniel Noboa and the independent lawyer Bolívar Armijos have registered for these presidential elections.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of that country has decided to keep the date of the elections called for the next 20th of Augustwhich will be held in the midst of a state of emergency declared by the Government for 60 days throughout the country after the murder of Villavicencio.

