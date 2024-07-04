Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of the educational services provided by the Egyptian Cultural Office in Abu Dhabi, and with the announcement of the results of the General Secondary Certificate in the United Arab Emirates, Sherif Salah, the Administrative Attaché and Head of the Egyptian Cultural Office in Abu Dhabi, confirmed the office’s readiness to receive successful students in the General Secondary Certificate and its equivalent from all nationalities who wish to enroll in Egyptian universities.

The office aims to certify high school certificates as a preliminary step in preparation for submitting Egyptian students to the admission coordination for Egyptian universities, as well as facilitating the application process for students of other nationalities through the “Study in Egypt” platform for incoming students. In addition, the office will guide applicants regarding the application requirements, whether at the Egyptian Universities Admission Coordination Office or through the “Study in Egypt” platform.

It is worth noting that the higher education and scientific research system in Egypt has witnessed a major boom in the field of education availability in recent years, in addition to the implementation of many projects in public, private, technological, and civil universities, branches of international universities, as well as academies and institutes, in addition to the continuous development of existing universities, raising the status of Egyptian universities in international rankings, and updating curricula and study programs, in a way that meets the needs of the regional and global labor market.