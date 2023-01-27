Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The stars of the national ju-jitsu team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continue their preparations to participate in major continental and international competitions, starting with the Asian Championship, which will be hosted by the Thai capital, Bangkok, from February 24 to 28, with the participation of 37 countries.

Tomorrow, Saturday, the national team will travel to start its closed outdoor camp in the Australian city of Sydney, with the start of the countdown to the great Asian event late next month, after the end of the first stage of preparations in an indoor camp at the First Abu Dhabi Bank Ju-Jitsu Academy, on the ninth of January, led by Brazilian coach Ramon. Lemos, with the participation of 22 male and female players, which continues to this day.

Last year was an exceptional station for our national ju-jitsu champions, during which they achieved unprecedented historical achievements, starting with the Asian Championship in Bahrain with 16 medals, including 8 golds, and passing through winning 5 historic medals at the World Games «Birmingham 2022», including two golds, and the other great achievement. During the last world championship hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, which was represented by preserving the title for the third year in a row, by achieving 63 colored medals, including 26 gold for the first time, in an achievement that is the first of its kind in the history of the championship.

The squad for the national jiu-jitsu team includes Theyab Al-Nuaimi and Omar Al-Suwaidi weighing 56 kg, Omar Al-Fadhli and Khaled Al-Shehhi weighing 62 kg, Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Sultan Jabr and Faraj Al-Awlaki weighing 69 kg, Mahdi Al-Awlaki weighing 77 kg, Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Faisal Al-Ketbi weighing 85 kg, Abdullah Al-Kubaisi and Hazaa Farhan weighing 94 kg.

As for the female players, the squad includes Hamda Al-Shukaili and Aisha Al-Shamsi weighing 45 kg, Balqis Abdul Karim, Hessa Al-Shamsi weighing 48 kg, Asma Al-Hosani and Shamsa Al-Amri weighing 52 kg, Bashayer Al-Matroushi weighing 57 kg, Haya Al-Jahuri and Shamma Al-Kalbani 63 kg, and Marwa Al-Hosani 70-kg.

In this context, Mubarak Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, says: “We are on the verge of a great season for the national Jiu-Jitsu team, and in view of the achievements made last year, the Jiu-Jitsu Falcons are determined to repeat the scenes of joy and moments of pride that we witnessed during the past months.”

And he continued, “With the end of the internal camp, which is the first preparatory stage for the Asian Championship, the preparations of the national team’s players are proceeding as planned, in light of the timetable prepared by the technical staff to reach the required readiness before moving to the Sydney camp.”

Al-Minhali explained: “The Game Association provides all the capabilities that help in qualifying the players optimally, such as advanced training programs, modern facilities, and internal and external camps that enhance the players’ readiness and raise their physical fitness rates to the required competitive levels, and the players have proven that they are always on time and ready.” To represent the country in the best way.

In turn, Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team, said: “An atmosphere of optimism dominates the camp, and the group of players who were chosen to represent the national team all enjoy positive energy, enthusiasm, and excellent physical and mental condition. And they have all the ingredients that enable them to maintain the Asian title.

Lemos emphasized that preserving the gains of the past years and ascending to the podium places the players on the shoulders of a double responsibility in the future, especially since everyone enters the Asian Championship as holders of the title, and all the participating teams aim to provide a performance that guarantees them the achievement of qualitative achievements.

He said, “Our players must show the highest levels of patience and focus during the training camps, and adhere to the directives of the technical staff, especially in terms of technical plans and understanding the style of play of competitors, and benefit from the experiences of previous fights and their good use in the upcoming tournaments.”

Lemos concluded his speech by saying that the national team squad combines experienced and young players, some of whom excelled on the local scene despite their recent years with tournaments, given that they possess talent that deserves appreciation and we expect a lot from them in the upcoming benefits. We have more than one distinguished player competing in the same weight category, which enhances our chances of winning.”

For his part, Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, the 69 kg team player and the silver medalist of the World Games last summer, said: “We will enter the Asian Championship competitions with our eyes set on winning the title, and keeping pace with the hopes of the UAE people who always encourage and motivate us to perform better and climb to the podiums.”

He added, “Our message has always been to provide the best performance, fair competition, respect for the opponent, and adhere to the values ​​of sport on and off the rug.”