The eldest daughter of Spain’s King Felipe VI, who will turn 18 in October, arrived at the Military Academy in Zaragoza in the afternoon, accompanied by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, and her sister Sofia.

The princess told reporters she would start the year “very excited”, although she admitted feeling “a little nervous”.

The Princess will spend a year at the Military Academy in Zaragoza, after which she will go to the Naval College, where she will sail the Juan Sebastian da Elcano, a four-masted schooner used by the Spanish fleet for training, and the Princess will conclude her studies at the General Air Academy.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles, when she announced the military training in March, said the princess was among the young women who applied to join the armed forces.

“When the time comes, a woman will assume the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and in the past few years we have made a very important effort to integrate women into the Armed Forces,” Robles said.

The government and the royal family agreed that the princess’ “very intensive” military training would precede her university studies, to follow in her father’s footsteps at the end of the 1980s.

Speaking to media outside the academy, King Philippe said: “It’s Leonor’s turn, it’s exciting, we support her very much. The first days will be difficult, but she will get through it with effort and patience.”