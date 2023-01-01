Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Tomorrow morning, our national team will arrive in Basra, to start the final preparations, before participating in the 25th Gulf Cup hosted by the Iraqi city, during the period from 6 to 19 this month. The mission is headed by Hamid Al Tayer, member of the Federation Board of Directors, Chairman of the National Teams Committee.

Our national team plays in the second group of the tournament, alongside the teams of Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, as it begins its campaign in the tournament against Bahrain next Saturday, then Kuwait on January 10, and concludes the group stage by facing Al-Annabi Qatar on the 13th of this month.

The first confrontation is considered the most important for Al-Abyad, as it is the starting kick in the tournament, and in front of the title holder of the last version, which puts the two teams under pressure, which the technical and administrative staff alerted to, and therefore work is being done during the recent period to pay attention to raising the morale of the players.

The coaching staff raised the slogan “There is no time for rest”, as it continues its training with the seriousness necessary to enter the atmosphere of the tournament early, and “Al-Abyad” performs its first training this evening on the sub-stadium of the Olympic Port Stadium in Basra.

The technical staff intends to focus on treating the technical negatives that appeared in Lebanon’s friendly match, last Friday evening, in which the national team won with an unanswered goal scored by Sebastian Tigali.

During the match, he clarified the slow movement towards the goal, and the technical staff implemented some features of the method of play that it seeks to adopt during the tournament, which depends on defensive insurance, convergence of lines, kicks from the sides, depth when owning the ball, and playing on rebounds.

And the national team needs more homogeneity between all lines of play, which gives it the opportunity to form the necessary danger in the goal of competitors, which is what the technical staff cares about, as Rodolfo Aruabarina wants to build a personality and a stable technical identity that Al-Abyad leads, in addition to decreasing the average age of the players, to take care of the aspects. more physical.

The technical staff started working early for the opening match against Bahrain, as the technical staff subjected the recent Bahraini Al-Ahmar friendly matches to control, to find out the capabilities of the defending champion and the changes that entered his squad, in light of the absences and injuries among his ranks. Argentine coach Rodolfo Aruabarina seeks to reach the most appropriate combination, which He will play matches during the tournament, which may witness minor changes from one match to another to avoid physical pressure on the players.

For his part, the Czech Ivan Hašek, the former coach of the Lebanese national team, confirmed that the friendly confrontation of the UAE national team against Lebanon in the recent experience is considered medium-level, and witnessed some technical negatives that need to be corrected during the coming days, and pointed out that the team tried to provide the best, but the style of the team The Lebanese and the censorship imposed on its players prevented Al-Abyad from appearing in the required manner, which reassures everyone of his path in the Gulf Cup, and he continued: “There is fear about the level of the team in light of the process of replacement and renewal in its ranks, but this matter is normal, and it may be useful during the tournament, as it The new elements will seek to fight with a high spirit in every match to prove themselves and present a different image during the tournament.

He added, “The Gulf Cup is an important tournament, and the pressures associated with it are very great, and the UAE national team needs to deal appropriately with these pressures, especially since most of its players have recent international experience and are not experienced in dealing with Gulf championships in general.”

And about the performance that he monitored for the team in the last friendly against Lebanon, he said: “The Emirates team was criticized for the slow transfer of the ball, and the slowness in launching from the defensive to the offensive state, and this matter disrupted the goal scoring and reduced the opportunities available to the Lebanese goal.”

Hashik pointed out that the Gulf Cup will witness great public pressure, and therefore it needs players who have the ability to face these pressures, and perform with great focus during the matches.