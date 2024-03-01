The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation announced the start of operations at the fourth Barakah nuclear power plant. Nawah Energy Company, a subsidiary of the Corporation, is responsible for operating and maintaining the stations, which confirms the high level of expertise possessed by the Corporation and its operational arm in developing the largest source of clean electrical energy in the UAE and the Arab world.

The start of operations in the fourth station reactor at Barakah means the start of the nuclear fission process in the reactor for the first time to produce heat that operates steam turbines to produce electricity. In the coming weeks, the fourth station will be connected to the UAE’s electricity grid, after the reactor’s power reaches a certain level. Then tests will be conducted accompanying the process of gradually raising the reactor’s power level, reaching the maximum power level, followed by the start of commercial operation within several months.

Each Barakah station was operated more efficiently than the previous station, by applying the lessons learned, knowledge and experiences gained from the previous stations to the subsequent stations. The third station was operated four months faster than the second station, and five months faster than the first station, which confirms the advantage of developing Multiple stations gradually and in stages. The four Barakah power plants project, the first multi-station nuclear power project in the operating phase in the Arab world, was completed within an appropriate timetable, with a plant starting operation every year since 2020, which demonstrates extensive experience in managing major projects.

The Barakah plants use four advanced APR-1400 pressurized water reactors, each capable of producing up to 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity.

Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Mohammed Al Hammadi, said: “The beginning of operations at the fourth station of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a major achievement, and we are now moving to a new phase of the UAE peaceful nuclear program that includes research, development, innovation and investment in advanced nuclear energy technologies. “Noting that in the past five years, the UAE has added more clean electricity per capita than any other country in the world, and 75% of this electricity was produced from the Barakah plants alone, which indicates how important nuclear energy is in reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector.” .

Al Hammadi added: “Our work teams in the UAE possess unparalleled knowledge and experience, which make a major contribution to the country’s pioneering journey towards a higher level of energy security, environmental prosperity and a sustainable economy. The development process of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program highlights the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the program’s commitment to the highest standards.” Quality and safety, in order to support the growth of peaceful nuclear energy, as a proven solution to ensure energy security and confront climate change.”

Once the final tests are completed and commercial operation begins in the coming months, the fourth station will raise the total production capacity of the station to 5,600 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, which is equivalent to providing up to 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs. The Barakah plants, which are a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and energy security and stability, will contribute to a quarter of the country’s commitments to reduce the carbon footprint, under the United Nations Paris Agreement to achieve global climate goals.

The Barakah plants are a role model for new nuclear energy projects in the world, as the plants highlight the extent of feasibility, safety, cost efficiency and thoughtful management, in addition to highlighting the importance of nuclear energy in the global energy mix. The Barakah power plant model provides very important lessons and a reference standard for countries considering the use of nuclear energy to meet their energy needs and achieve their environmental goals.

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, in cooperation with the World Nuclear Organization, launched the “Nuclear Energy for Climate Neutrality” initiative, to create a platform aimed at highlighting the pivotal role of nuclear energy in achieving climate neutrality. The initiative received great support during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention. Framework on Climate Change (COP28), when 22 countries pledged to call for tripling the production capacity of nuclear energy by 2050, to accelerate the process of reducing the carbon footprint of the energy sector and heavy industries in the world, with 150 companies pledging to support this.

Based on the knowledge and technical expertise gained from the development of the Barakah plants, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation is focusing on expanding nuclear energy projects in the UAE, enhancing research and development, and adopting the latest nuclear energy technologies such as miniature reactors, advanced reactors and new clean energy sources such as steam, hydrogen and ammonia. In addition to the heat used in industrial processes. The corporation, which is charged with developing the nuclear energy sector in the UAE, is cooperating with local and international partners to explore opportunities for cooperation in the field of technology and nuclear energy projects, in order to move forward on the implementation paths of these projects, which are necessary to reduce the carbon footprint of energy sources, with the aim of reaching climate neutrality in 2050. .