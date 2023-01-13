Wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “Auschwitzland” for the judges of the Court of Forlì “does not constitute a crime”: Selene Ticchi, the former militant of Forza Nuova (now in the national movement of the patriots network) was acquitted yesterday who on the occasion of the Predappio of 28 October 2018 contemptuously showed the t-shirt which in the graphics recalled the Disneyland logo but instead of the iconic castle of the Paris amusement park it had the profile of the concentration camp in Poland.

She ended up on trial for alleged violation of the Mancino Law, which punishes sentences, gestures, actions and slogans aimed at inciting hatred, inciting violence, discrimination and violence for racial, ethnic, religious or national reasons .

The Public Prosecutor’s Office had asked for a nine-month sentence and a 600-euro fine for her. “We are happy and satisfied”, commented Ticchi on the sidelines of the sentence. She defended herself by stating that the shirt was a protest “against those who profit from places where tragedies have occurred, not just Auschwitz”.

The Anpi had formed a civil party in the process. “It is striking that, once again, the ostentation of apologetic conduct is not considered criminally relevant when, in the present case, one of the most serious and dramatic historical events experienced during the Second World War is ridiculed”, said the vice president national and legal representative of the Association, Emilio Ricci.

The former mayor of Marzabotto and deputy of the Pd Andrea De Maria asks himself: “I honestly don’t know what could have been more evident than the violation of the current legislation”.

For the politician, the sentence is “a bad sign for the country and for democratic values”: “All the more reason I feel committed to promoting the bill, signed with other colleagues in the Chamber and in the Senate and shared with the PNA, to make the fight against the apology of fascism and Nazism more effective”.