A rally demanding the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babische took place on the Wenceslas Square in Prague. On Monday, June 21, reports iRozhlas…

The action was organized by the Czech opposition organization “Million Moments of Democracy” led by Benjamin Roll. Participants of the rally brought a healthy receipt to the square, on which all Babish’s “sins” were written out.

The demonstration also saw the symbols of the European Union, posters calling for the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Maria Beneshova to resign, as well as slogans against the alliance of Czech President Milos Zeman with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“A Million Moments” launches a campaign for the democracy that each of you needs, ”Roll said at the beginning of the protest. He also urged everyone to take part, as this, in his opinion, will help to oppose the Czech government.

The Million Moments of Democracy Association was formed after the 2017 parliamentary elections. The main activity of the group consists in organizing protests and actions caused by dissatisfaction with Babis’s policies. The protesters are confident that the prime minister is not fulfilling the declared number of promises made before he took the relevant position.

Earlier, on May 14, the Prosecutor General of the Czech Republic Pavel Zeman announced his resignation, pointing out that the reason for this decision was disagreements with the Minister of Justice of the Republic, Maria Benesova.