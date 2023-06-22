The administration of the Prague district fined 14 participants in an anti-government rally for trying to rip the flag of Ukraine from the building of the National Museum. This was announced on Wednesday, June 21, by the official representative of the municipality, Peter Bidlo.

It is noted that after the demonstration in March, 21 violators were detained. One of them received a four-month suspended sentence and was expelled from the capital for 18 months; legal proceedings are ongoing in the remaining six cases.

The amounts of fines were not officially announced, however, according to the resource Seznam Zpravy, we are talking about 1000 crowns (approximately $45.5) per person.

Before that, on April 5, it became known that a resident of the Czech Republic, who took part in the protest action, received six months of suspended sentence for a patch with the emblem of the Wagner group and the letter Z. A man is forbidden to stay in Prague for 12 months. He must also pay a fine of 12,000 crowns (about $545,000).

On March 11, about 10,000 people went to an anti-government rally on a square in the center of Prague. People demanded from the authorities to stop the rise in prices and inflation. The demonstrators also called for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and the cessation of arms supplies.

After the rally, a crowd of several dozen people rushed to storm the National Museum adjacent to Wenceslas Square in order to tear the Ukrainian flag from its facade. The police prevented the demonstrators from entering the museum.