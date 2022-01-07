A minimally invasive gynecological surgery that leaves no visible scars because the cut is made at the bottom of the vagina. It is the innovative procedure carried out by the Gynecology and Obstetrics team of the Santa Maria delle Grazie hospital in Pozzuoli (Naples) led by the head physician Luigi Stradella. This procedure, called ‘vNotes’ was developed in Belgium and is practiced in very few Italian structures, guaranteeing the intervention without having to make incisions on the abdomen. This technique combines the benefits of vaginal surgery with those of modern laparoscopy, allowing an operation that, in addition to leaving no visible traces, allows for shorter hospital stays and faster recovery. This technique can be used to intervene on the ovary and tubal in the presence of cysts or tubal pregnancies or even for hysterectomy and it is a type of intervention that reduces post-operative pain and hospitalization, similarly to what happens in use. of robotic surgery.

“Despite the difficulties due to the pandemic – explains Stradella – we are working intensively to improve assistance in all its aspects. The ‘vNotes’ technique is an example of this kind, as is robotic surgery or assisted reproduction services or the fast track path for gynecological emergencies. A lot of commitment has found a certification in recent weeks in the double pink stamp that the Onda Foundation has attributed to our department following a survey on the services and methods of assistance “.

The Gynecology and Obstetrics department of Pozzuoli has been thoroughly renovated both in the environments and in the professionalism and in the technological equipment. Over the last few years, in fact, it has been totally renewed by acquiring new staff: 9 new doctors, 4 nurses, 4 midwives, 3 obs. In the coming weeks, the activities of the medically assisted procreation center will also start again. During 2021, various surgeries were carried out in the Pozzuoli Gynecology and Obstetrics department, of which 72 with the surgical robot. Antonio d’Amore, General Manager of ASL Napoli 2 Nord thanks “the staff of the Gynecology and Obstetrics department and Doctor Stradella for being able to implement substantial interventions, aimed at improving assistance even in this moment of pandemic emergency.

The hospital of Pozzuoli – adds d’Amore – is increasingly a reference not only in Campania for the quality of assistance even on complex health needs. The double pink stamp received by the Onda Foundation is an acknowledgment that certifies both the quality of care and the attention paid to welcoming and taking care of patients. The more we are able to take care of people, the more we will be able to transform our healthcare. “The recognition of the double pink stamp will be communicated by the Onda Foundation on its website starting next January 10. The Pozzuoli hospital is part of the 354 Italian companies that received this recognition, compared to over 800 hospitals that had applied for it