BRASILIA (Reuters) – Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, sworn in as Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, said on Wednesday that it was important for the BNDES to make an effort to reduce interest rates, minimizing the cost of capital in the country.

In an interview with journalists after taking office, Alckmin did not explain whether the action would involve a change in the TLP (Long-Term Rate), a measure defended by part of the team that participated in the transition of government.

The TLP was instituted during the Michel Temer government as the main BNDES rate and established interest rates closer to those charged by private banks in long-term financing, replacing the old TJLP practiced by the bank.

During the ceremony at the Planalto Palace, Alckmin defended the strengthening of the BNDES, which, according to him, represents “enormous progress” since the development bank “is vital for the implementation of development policies”.

He also stated that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva determined the creation of a modern industrial policy focused on the green economy, in a speech criticizing Jair Bolsonaro’s management in the area, but without presenting concrete measures for these sectors.

He also said that the international scenario is challenging for 2023, with the retraction of international activity causing a reduction in the prices of products exported by the country.

