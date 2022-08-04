Mazatlan.- A complaint about firearm detonations in the Bahía subdivision, in Mazatlán, allowed elements of the Department of Public Securitydetain a civilian, who was turned over to the competent authority.

The agents mounted a search operation and along Bacaruto street, behind the aforementioned, settlement observed a subject leaning against a car silver color who upon seeing the police presence he started to runcarrying in one hand what was apparently a firearm, so they followed him until they caught up with him.

He identified himself as Carlos Alberto “N”, 32 years old, domiciled in the Puerta del Sol subdivision, who Before his arrest, he threw a firearm on the ground. pistol type, caliber 9 millimeters, black, with 10 useful cartridges.

The subject said that the weapon was his property, but did not show permission to carryfor which he was formally detained and placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority.

We recommend you read:

A gray Nissan March vehicle, model 2020 with Querétaro license plates, was also found at the scene, which was also insured.