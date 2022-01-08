According to information from the Portuguese media Or Jogo, the Mexican central defender of the Tigres UANL, Carlos Salcedo, is among the options of the FC Porto to strengthen his defense this winter market, so the technician Sergio Conceição he hopes to be able to reinforce his workforce in that area for the rest of the season.
“Sérgio Conceição intends to hire a reinforcement for the defense in this winter market and Carlos Salcedo is one of the names that FC Porto analyzes”
– Or Jogo.
Similarly, the Palmeiras from Brazil would be another of the clubs interested in the services of the ‘Titan‘who would be willing to offer $ 3 million according to media in South America.
With 28 years of age and a contract until the end of 2022, the Aztec defender has until February 1 to decide on any of the options before the winter market closes.
If he left, it would not be the first time he played abroad, since he previously played in Major League Soccer with him. Real salt lake and later he went to Europe to play in Italy and Germany with the Fiorentina Y Eintracht Frankfurt.
Meanwhile, the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer has already begun and during the first day, the feline team will face a visit to Santos Laguna this Wednesday, January 12, and he was one of those affected by being infected with coronavirus in the recent tests of the club, however, is expected to be active for the engagement.
