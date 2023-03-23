Win to enter history

The period of crisis you are experiencing right now the Hondaalso confirmed by the not very comforting results of this year’s pre-season tests, would make a victory by the Japanese team surprising in the first world championship appointment scheduled for this weekend in Portugal, but one of the noblest values ​​that sport teaches is never giving up in the face of difficulties. Should Honda actually manage to get on the top step of the podium in Portimao, this result would not only be proof that the team is working hard to get back on its feet, but it would also be synonymous with a particular record.

The record

The condition to achieve it is that the victory bears the signature of Alex Rinspassed for this season to the court of Saitama after the previous experience lived in Suzuki. The latter took leave of MotoGP in the best possible way with Rins’ success on the occasion of GP of the Valencian Communitythe final round of the world championship 2022. Consequently, if the Spaniard manages to win on his Honda debut in Portugal, the 27-year-old would become only the second rider ever to set a feat achieved by only Valentino Rossi: the one of win two consecutive GPs with two different manufacturers.

When did the ‘Doctor’

The Doctor he succeeded on horseback between 2003 and 2004, also in that case with two realities in common with those present this weekend. In 2003, in fact, the number 46 won the very last GP on the calendar with Honda Valenciabefore moving on to Yamaha for the following year. The experience with the latter began brilliantly, with the first round of the 2004 season won in South Africain Welkom.