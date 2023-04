President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) | Photo: EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said during a trip to Portugal that China “found a way to solve its problems”, when asked about the situation in Xinjiang, a Chinese province where there are reports of human rights violations against Muslim Uighurs, and the Xi Jinping regime’s persecution of pro-democracy politicians and activists in Hong Kong.

“All countries in the world have problems. We have to learn to respect peoples’ self-determination. China found a way to solve its problems, and a way that allowed China to soon, soon become the first economy in the world”, said Lula in an interview with the Portuguese channel RTP, at the weekend. “You may not agree with the Chinese regime, as they may not agree with Brazil. There are many people who do not agree with the political things that happen in Brazil. But it is our way of doing politics, ”she added.