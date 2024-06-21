Portland, Oregon, has gained a reputation as the most radical city in America. Its public school system was among the first to espouse left-wing racialism and has long pushed students toward political activism. Just as in the death of George Floyd four years ago, the eruption of Hamas terrorism in Israel has provided Portland public school revolutionaries with another cause of the moment: now they have abandoned the raised fist of Black Lives Matter in favor of the keffiyeh [lenço] black and white of Palestinian militants.

I obtained a collection of publicly accessible documents produced by the Portland Teachers Association, an affiliate of the state teachers union, which encourages its more than 4,500 members to “Teach about Palestine!” (The union did not respond to a request for comment.)

The lesson plans are steeped in radicalism, and begin to teach the principles of “decolonization” to students as young as four and five years old. For pre-kindergarten children, the union promotes a exercise book by the Palestinian Feminist Collective, which tells the story of a fictional Palestinian boy named Handala. “When I was just ten years old, I had to run away from my home in Palestine,” the boy tells readers. “A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land, so they stole it by force and hurt a lot of people.” Students are encouraged to create a slogan they can shout at a protest and complete a maze so Handala can “return home to Palestine” — represented as a map of Israel.

Other resources for pre-kindergarten include a video who repeats left-wing mantras, including “I feel safe when there are no police,” and a slideshow which glorifies the Palestinian intifada, or violent resistance against Israel. The list of recommended resources also includes a “kids’ sensory guide” on how to participate in protests. It teaches children what they can see, hear, taste, touch and smell at protests, and promotes photographs of slogans such as “Abolish Prisons” and “From Rio to the Sea” [canto que prega o fim de Israel].

In kindergarten through second grade, ideologies intensify. The teachers union recommends a lesson, “Art and Action for Palestine,” that teaches students that Israel, like the United States, is an oppressor. The goal is to “connect the stories of settler Palestine to the United States” and “celebrate Palestinian culture and resistance throughout history and in the present, with a focus on the resistance of Palestinian children.”

The lesson suggests that teachers gather kindergarten students in a circle and teach them the history of Palestine: “75 years ago, many decision makers around the world decided to take Palestinian land to create a country called Israel. Israel would be a country where the rules were mostly fair to white-skinned Jewish people,” the lesson says. “There is a BIG word for when indigenous land is taken to create a country, it is called colonialism.”

Before lunch, the teacher is encouraged to share “keffiyehs, flags and protest posters” with the children, and to have them create their own propaganda material, with slogans such as “FREE PALESTINE, LET GAZA LIVE, [e] PALESTINE WILL BE FREE.” The intent, according to the lesson, is to move students toward “collective action in support of Palestinian liberation.”

The recommended curriculum also includes a pamphlet titled “All for Palestine.” The pamphlet is explicitly political, with a subtitle screaming in all capital letters: “STOP THE GENOCIDE! END US AID TO ISRAEL! FREE PALESTINE!” The authors denounce “Zionism’s long genocidal war against Palestinian life” and encourage students to support policies of “boycott, divestment and sanctions” against Israel.

The pamphlet includes chants that teachers can adopt in the classroom. Some imply support for militancy and political violence: “Resistance is justified!”; “We salute all our martyrs! mothers, fathers, sons and daughters!”; “Justice is our demand! No peace on stolen land!”

It is not immediately clear to what extent the “Teach about Palestine!” were adopted in Portland public school classrooms. But the teachers union states that the district has “actively censored teachers” for promoting pro-Palestinian ideologies; in response, he set up a cool guide to how teachers can continue to promote lessons under the guise of meeting state curriculum standards.

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor at City Journal, and the author of Silent Cultural Revolution.