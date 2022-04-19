Sinaloa.- Two of the three slides hard plastic found in the Martiniano Carvajal Park, In Mazatlan, are seriously damaged as a result of the weather and weather conditions, which have caused openings in the front part of the aforementioned game.

Despite the conditions of the slides, they were used, after the considerable influx of visitors in that part of the city, without any warning announcement.

Read more: Equipment deteriorates on the beaches of Avenida del Mar, in Mazatlán