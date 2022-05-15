While on one side of the border there is war, on the other side anti-abortion laws. For displaced Ukrainian women in Poland, abortion is an uphill battle that has led NGOs to come to their aid.

“We started receiving applications from Ukrainian refugees in Poland in the first week after the start of the war in Ukraine,” says Venny Ala-Siurua, director of Women on Web.

For more than 15 years, this Canadian-based NGO has been helping women access abortion in countries with restrictive laws, sending them medical abortion kits for pregnancies less than 12 weeks by post, following a free teleconsultation with a doctor.

“Very soon we had to organize a help desk in Ukrainian,” continues Venny Ala-Siurua. The Women on Web hotline, which already answers in 16 languages ​​around the world, receives at least five calls a day from Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, about 60 of them have been able to receive abortion kits on time.

Poland, where almost three million Ukrainians, 90% of them women and children, have taken refuge since the beginning of the conflict, only allows abortion in cases of incest, danger to the life of the mother or rape.

But in the latter case, in order to benefit from the voluntary termination of pregnancy, the rape must be proven within the prescribed period. “You have to present a certificate from the prosecutor stating that you have been raped. And before that, there is an investigation. Can you imagine how long that takes? Abortion is already very complicated for Polish women, but for Ukrainian women it is simply impossible, adds Mara Clarke, representative of Abortion Without Borders.”Ukrainian women are now subject to the same appalling anti-abortion laws, as are Polish women,” she says.

Solidarity grows between Polish and Ukrainian women

For this reason, solidarity between the women of the two neighboring countries is being organized. “Polish women are used to fighting false information about abortion in their country. They are very involved in supporting Ukrainian refugee women,” says Venny Ala-Siurua.

This aid increased its value after, at the end of April, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned about the lack of measures “to detect abuses or identify the need for adequate medical or psychological treatment after a rape or gender-based violence” in five Ukrainian refugee reception centers visited in Poland.

The lack of care was denied by the Polish Federation for Women and Family Planning, which assured HRW that it had established a gynecological helpline, and that it was not aware of any cases in which Ukrainian women had been denied care after experience sexual violence.

In early May, the European Parliament also called on countries, which host women fleeing Ukraine, to provide access to gynecological care, contraception and abortion, stating that it is “unacceptable that women fleeing to the EU are denied basic sexual and reproductive health services”.

Abortion Without Borders, which works with six partner NGOs, two of which are based in Poland, claims to have received 326 calls from displaced women in Poland between March 1 and May 1, most of whom were able to have safe abortions. with pills. Like ‘Women on Web’, it has seen the number of applications rise since the start of the war.

A risk for Polish activists

In Poland, it is legal to provide information about abortion. Polish partners of Abortion Without Borders travel all over the country and do extensive work. But if someone calls the hotline and needs an abortion, the abortion drugs have to be shipped from outside the country. “Many Polish women volunteer and do wonderful, but sometimes risky, fieldwork,” explains Mara Clarke.

One of the Polish activists for the right to abortion has just learned it. A few months ago, Justyna Wydrzyńska, founder of the ‘Abortion Dream Team’, a collective campaigning against abortion stigma in the country, helped a woman fleeing an abusive relationship by giving her a hasty pack of abortion pills. Her abusive husband filed a complaint, and for that gesture she faces up to three years in prison and will be tried in a Warsaw court on July 14.

“If you are Polish and you directly help a Ukrainian refugee to have an abortion, you risk a lot. What happens if a displaced person you take in asks you for help in an emergency? When are you guilty? If I take in a refugee and allow her to use My address to order pills, am I criminally liable? If I take her to a clinic? If I give money for the bus to an abortion clinic?

In cases where the term of 12 weeks of pregnancy has been exceeded, Abortion Without Borders finances trips to take Ukrainian women to Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom, as it has done and continues to do with Polish women.

Before the war, several Polish women traveled on their own to Ukraine to undergo voluntary termination of pregnancy, which is now impossible.

Risk of Ukrainian women arriving with late pregnancies

As some Russian-occupied areas are liberated by Ukrainian forces, Mara Clarke warns: “We hope that Ukrainian women who need abortions later will start coming to us for help. We also expect these numbers to skyrocket as more displaced people cross borders, settle and discover their pregnancies.”

A statement shared by ‘Women on Web’. The NGO, accessible from Ukraine, has seen “an influx of requests every time a town is liberated, as was the case in Bucha,” says Venny Ala-Siurua. In Ukraine, the organization puts women in need in contact with associations and medical centers that still operate close to their homes.

In parallel, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), of which French Planning is a member, sends abortion pills, supplies and equipment to make surgical abortions possible in Ukrainian hospitals.

In Paris, the Association for the Defense of Democracy in Poland (ADDP) is waiting. “We have been in contact with public assistance hospitals in Paris, with a network of private gynecological consultations and with the family planning service, which have assured us that the Ukrainian women sent here will be treated immediately,” explains Joanna Lasserre, president of the ADDP, which welcomes and accompanies refugees in the French capital since the beginning of the war.

“These cases are sensitive, our Polish partners have warned us, they are women who come from the regions most affected by the violence of the Russian army and it is possible that they have suffered or witnessed sexual violence,” warns Joanna Lasserre. The association has already prepared brochures in Ukrainian detailing how the abortion process works in France. “We want to reassure them as much as possible, we are lucky here, they will be in good company.”

Text translated from its original French version by Gabrielle Colchen