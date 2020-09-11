On the jap borders of Poland, a “new type of the Russian Empire” could seem. This was said by Professor of the Academy of Navy Artwork Pyotr Grokhmalsky, stories RIA News…

“It’s Belarus that’s key from the perspective of European safety. If the Russians totally combine this nation into their system, we’ll face a brand new sort of Russian empire, ”he warned.

Grokhmalsky believes that trendy Russia is allegedly characterised by a “gigantic successive enlargement”, and Poland and the Baltic states are in rising hazard.

On September 10, Ukrainian Ambassador to Minsk Igor Kizim expressed concern in regards to the integration of Russia and Belarus. Based on the diplomat, earlier Lukashenko had given Kiev ensures that the Belarusian border can be peaceable, however now the Ukrainian authorities should not positive about this.

On September 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that the heads of state intend to debate the subject of restructuring the state debt of Belarus to Russia. As well as, “work on topical points doesn’t cease on the stage of specialists and varied departments”. Based on Peskov, the subject of Russia’s merger or takeover of Belarus will not be price it.

The difficulty of the diploma of integration inside the framework of the Treaty on the Institution of the Union State of Russia and Belarus has been mentioned for the reason that finish of 2018. The settlement was signed in December 1999, and in 2000 it entered into pressure. There isn’t any discuss of 1 state becoming a member of the opposite within the doc. It additionally follows from the assertion of the State Duma {that a} single foreign money could be launched no sooner than 2030.