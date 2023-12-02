Wnp columnist Kaleta spoke about Ukraine’s lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front

Polish journalist Wlodek Kaleta said that the Ukrainian authorities are reporting the successes of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) in the Russian stage operation zone. However, these words are not true, wrote it’s on the Wnp portal.

Kaleta revealed Ukraine’s lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and emphasized that in fact the situation for Kyiv remains very difficult. “It could get even worse after the demobilization of 30 thousand soldiers who have fought since the beginning of the conflict,” the observer admitted.

According to the journalist, the difficulties of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the deplorable situation for Kyiv can speed up the peaceful resolution of the crisis. In addition, the Ukrainian army is experiencing a personnel shortage. According to the author of the article, Kyiv is not able to recruit the required number of military personnel without provoking a sharp reaction from the country’s citizens.

Earlier it became known about the plans of the European Union to train 40 thousand soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Briger, clarified that this will happen by the spring of 2024.