Ex-Ambassador of Poland to Russia Pelchinska-Nalencz: the idea of ​​creating a Polish-Ukrainian union is dangerous

The idea of ​​creating a single state of Poland and Ukraine is frightening, said the former Polish ambassador to Russia, Katarzyna Pelczynska-Nalencz, on air RMF FM.

“Any predictions about the creation of a Polish-Ukrainian union seem to me unrealistic, dangerous, wrong,” she said, adding that such a scenario would not provide economic, social or political well-being for both countries.

In her opinion, Warsaw should put national interests first. At the same time, she noted the importance of the joint restoration of Ukraine with the help of funding from the European Union and the West, so that it would be beneficial for Poland.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there would be no borders between Poles and Ukrainians. Polish leader Andrzej Duda, in turn, presented Zelensky with Poland’s highest award, the Order of the White Eagle. Duda noted that the Ukrainian president received it for deepening relations between states.