Rzeczpospolita: Poland has increased weapons production due to the conflict in Ukraine

Poland is repeatedly increasing its weapons production due to fear of an escalation in the Ukrainian conflict. writes columnist for the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita Zbigniew Lentowicz.

According to him, the newly modernized enterprises are also going to increase production volumes due to the fact that their capacities do not meet the needs.

He cited the example of the Staleva Volya plant, which specializes in the production of artillery pieces, but will soon begin assembling infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored vehicles. The head of the enterprise noted that the government gave two years to double production output, although only recently a large amount was invested in the plant to increase production capacity.

“Polish factories are going to war. Production is in full swing,” the author said about Warsaw’s preparations for a new conflict.

Earlier, experts expressed the opinion that Poland wants to achieve the division of Ukraine, seeking to return its “historical territories.”