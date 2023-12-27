Journalist Borodova: Ukrainians stand in lines for passports in Warsaw

A queue of Ukrainians has formed in a Warsaw shopping center wanting to obtain passports amid a new bill on mobilization in Ukraine. The editor-in-chief of the Gromada24 portal Dmitry Borodovoy drew attention to this on the social network X.

The photographs he published showed a crowd of people standing next to the “Passport Service”, which belongs to the State Migration Service of Ukraine. “The new bill on mobilization in Ukraine caused panic in Warsaw? Queues for passports,” the journalist signed the post.