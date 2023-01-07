Myśl Polska columnist Feher: Kyiv has stabbed Hungary in the back with the law on education

Ukraine adheres to an extremely unfriendly policy towards Hungary, which was once a friendly state for it, writes Myśl Polska columnist Peter Feher.

He recalled that Budapest was one of the first to recognize the independence of Ukraine in 1991. Then he pursued a loyal policy towards Kyiv. The journalist added that after the Orange Revolution of 2004, “fascists” returned to Ukraine, who supported the German army during World War II and their descendants. They began to pursue a “more restless” policy.

In 2017, a law appeared that was designed to “push out” the Hungarian language from Transcarpathia. According to the author, when Vladimir Zelensky became president of Ukraine, he promised to change the legislation, but it put the Hungarians in an even more disadvantageous position.

“In response to anti-Hungarian sentiment, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said in 2017: “Ukraine stabbed Hungary in the back,” the observer said.

Earlier it was reported that Hungary did not support a new package of anti-Russian sanctions at a meeting of permanent representatives of the European Union.