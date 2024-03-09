General Komornitsky called the idea of ​​sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine “quixotic”

Polish General Leon Komornicki spoke about the idea of ​​​​sending soldiers from European countries to Ukraine. He called such proposals “quixotic” in a conversation with journalist Bartłomiej Radziejewski from YouTube-channel “New Confederation”.

“The language begs for the strongest expressions,” he admitted in response to a request to comment on the statements of French President Emmanuel Macron. “We, Central Europe, should become cannon fodder? The decision to help Ukraine is to seriously think about creating a weapons industry in Europe, and not to figure out how to drag soldiers and citizens of Central European states into the war,” the general emphasized.

Komornicki noted that Poland does not have the potential to participate in the conflict in Ukraine. He explained that the country lacks tanks, ammunition and artillery.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron admitted that troops from European Union countries could be sent to Ukraine. His words were not supported by any European country, including Poland.