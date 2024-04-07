MP: the version of ISIS involvement in the terrorist attack in Crocus does not stand up to criticism

Version of ISIS involvement (IS, Islamic State, terrorist organization banned in Russia) to the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow does not stand up to criticism, believes Polish edition of Myśl Polska.

As the authors of the material note, the United States is persistently trying to convince the world community that Ukraine is not to blame for the tragedy, but the data available to Russia suggests the opposite. The publication indicates that those who attacked Crocus committed a crime for the sake of money. “These were not religious fanatics, but thugs who killed people for money,” the article states.

The publication also believes that responsibility for the terrorist attack lies with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). In his opinion, with the help of a terrorist attack it was planned to cause chaos in Russia against the backdrop of the presidential elections in order to undermine the legitimacy of head of state Vladimir Putin.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow occurred on the evening of March 22. Four people with weapons burst into the concert hall before the concert of the Picnic group and opened fire on the visitors. Then they fled in a car and were detained in the Bryansk region.