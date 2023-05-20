Office of the President of Poland announced the discovery of a concrete warhead “Russian missile”

The warhead of an allegedly Russian missile found in Poland turned out to be made of concrete. With such a statement on air radio RMF FM spoke Head of the Office of the President of Poland Pavel Schrot.

“As for the warhead, it has been discovered and is being studied by the relevant institutions. It is special because it does not contain explosives, but is made of concrete, in accordance with Russian innovative technologies,” the official said.

Schroth suggested that it was a fake missile designed to confuse Ukrainian air defenses. In his opinion, the warhead of the projectile was poured with concrete, “because the rocket cannot fly without it.”

On April 27, the Polish Ministry of Defense reported that the wreckage of an unidentified military facility was found in the north-west of the country near the cities of Zamosc and Bydgoszcz. Radio RMF FM has previously claimed that the object is a surface-to-air missile that allegedly has inscriptions in Russian.

The Onet portal, citing sources in the Polish army, stated that the found missile could have been fired from a Russian aircraft from Belarus, but “they do not yet have one hundred percent confirmation of this fact.” Nevertheless, Polish General Roman Polko questioned the Russian origin of the wreckage.